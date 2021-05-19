Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

