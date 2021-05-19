Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 260.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,209 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

