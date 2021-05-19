Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

KOS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 106,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

