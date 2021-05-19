Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.59. 37,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $164.97 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

