Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 567.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

