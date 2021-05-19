Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.79. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,246. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.35 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.60 and a 200 day moving average of $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

