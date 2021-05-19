Konomi Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.47 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 40.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 44% lower against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.01306813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.61 or 0.09799518 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

