KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

KNBE stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

