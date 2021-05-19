KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

KNBE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

