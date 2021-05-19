Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

