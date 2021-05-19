Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

