Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

