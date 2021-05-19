Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,013. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

