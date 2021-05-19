KeyCorp Weighs in on CIRCOR International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CIRCOR International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $760.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

