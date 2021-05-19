KeyCorp Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $277.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $233.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

