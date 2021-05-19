Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Big Lots accounts for 2.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.28% of Big Lots worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 4,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,560. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $72.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

