Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 13,800 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.62% of Verso worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verso by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Verso by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 3,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,812. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

