Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises about 2.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

