Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

