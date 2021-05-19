Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.40 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.51.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
