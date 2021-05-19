Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.40 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.51.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

