KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $12,584,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

