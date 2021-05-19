Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114.06 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00009101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $247.69 million and $114.06 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00068959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.99 or 0.00270710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005458 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 125,143,237 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

