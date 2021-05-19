Katrin Suder Sells 7,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 3,502,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,070. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -185.71 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

