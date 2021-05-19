Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average of $224.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

