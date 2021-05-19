Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 51,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,099. Kamada has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $268.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. Analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.