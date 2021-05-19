JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.23.

TSE ALA traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.28. 449,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,058. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.99.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

