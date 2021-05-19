JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.24.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $181.46.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
