JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.24.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $181.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

