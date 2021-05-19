Johnny D. Powers Sells 125,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zomedica by 2,116.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,339 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

