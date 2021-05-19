John Maraganore Sells 33,979 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

