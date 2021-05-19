John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $402.00

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 401.20 ($5.24), with a volume of 11581211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361 ($4.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 7.82 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. John Laing Group’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.