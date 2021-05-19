JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFE Holdings, Inc. is engaged in steel, engineering and trading businesses primarily in Japan and internationally. The company’s product consists of sheets, plates, shapes, pipes and tubes, stainless and specialty steels, electrical steel sheets, and bars and wire rods as well as iron powders and titanium. JFE Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. JFE has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

