Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,500 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

