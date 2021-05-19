Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bumble Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bumble in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BMBL stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.