Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 965 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 718,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 299,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.