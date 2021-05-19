Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,136 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,625 shares of company stock worth $962,645 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSBC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

