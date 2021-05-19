Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 264 Shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

DEUS stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08.

