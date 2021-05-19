Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 200 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $107.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

