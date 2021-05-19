Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

