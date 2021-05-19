Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2,571.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,126 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

