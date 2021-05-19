James W. Liken Buys 10,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 27.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 907.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

