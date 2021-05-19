James Thomas Gibson Sells 49,027 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

