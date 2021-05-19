Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

JACK opened at $114.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.