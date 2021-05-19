Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.