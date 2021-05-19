J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.
Shares of JCOM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 388,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,791. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
