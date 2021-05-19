J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 388,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,791. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

