Ithaka Group LLC Sells 62,162 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,162 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 397,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 125,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,427. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.