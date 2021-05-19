Ithaka Group LLC Sells 17,528 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 3.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $271.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,873. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.13 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

