ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ISSDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY remained flat at $$10.67 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.