iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 8th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

