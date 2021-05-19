iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.