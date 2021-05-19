iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lowered by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

