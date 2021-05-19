iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

